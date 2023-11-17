BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
DIY Knife Sharpening For Razor Sharp Knives ALL The Time
glock 1911
glock 1911
127 views • 11/17/2023

Knife sharpening demonstration using multi oil stone and not great quality, run of the mill knives.  Sharp knives provide for easier work, and a sharp knife is always more safe than a dull one.  However, be warned that once you have razor sharp knives you may choose to restrict others' access to them for their safety and you may choose to wear a kevlar glove on your weak hand for your safety,  Both these practices are highly recommended.  Further, NEVER test the sharpness of your blade by attempting to shave your arm hair, and NEVER drag the knife blade edge across your thumbnail to try to ascertain the quality and condition of the edge.  Both these practices are dangerous and should never be done.  LTC Murray podcast:   https://rss.com/podcasts/ltcstevenmurray/  Lastest Bowne Report:   https://banned.video/watch?id=6556467e83545c8f3d85ac92  Tactical Hermit:   https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2023/11/17/in-a-world-of-confusion-remember-to-keep-your-priorities-straight/  Why you should question "Atrocity Porn":  https://banned.video/watch?id=65574bdd7a492b408603ad20     Investigations of Jan 6 still unable to ascertain the identity of the men that erected a gallows in DC on J6.  Were these fedgov's AGENTS PROVOCATEUR?  What other explanation could there be that they have not been id'd and persecuted like the hundreds of other J6'ers that are currently under the thumb of fedgov?  Hmm?

Keywords
weaponspreppingself defensesalvationsurvivalend timesfitnessedged weapons
