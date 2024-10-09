Israeli forces shooting, followed by calls for medical assistance while celebrating the incident

Eyewitness footage shows Israeli forces shooting unarmed civilians indiscriminately, (rock slinging threat) followed by calls for medical assistance while celebrating the incident.

Cynthia adding: I'm uploading a video about the following:

It’s been well over 24 hours since The Grayzone’s Jeremy Lofredo was among four journalists beaten, kidnapped, blindfolded, detained, and sent to an Israeli military base.

The other 3 have been released. He remains in Israeli custody. His phone has been seized.

More info to come.



