Will Hamas abide by Israel's 4-hour daily pauses?

Former Defense official Elbridge Colby and Ret. Lt. Col. James Carafano discuss the latest in the Israel-Hamas war on 'The Evening Edit.' #foxbusiness #theeveningedit







Former Defense official Elbridge Colby and Ret. Lt. Col. James Carafano discuss the latest in the Israel-Hamas war on 'The Evening Edit.' #foxbusiness #theeveningedit



