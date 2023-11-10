Will Hamas abide by Israel's 4-hour daily pauses?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former Defense official Elbridge Colby and Ret. Lt. Col. James Carafano discuss the latest in the Israel-Hamas war on 'The Evening Edit.' #foxbusiness #theeveningedit
Former Defense official Elbridge Colby and Ret. Lt. Col. James Carafano discuss the latest in the Israel-Hamas war on 'The Evening Edit.'
#foxbusiness #theeveningedit