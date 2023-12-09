Early Evening Orange Blaster Over LA. One Of Many 12/8/23 -- CALIFORNIA

87 views • 12/09/2023

Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

Here's just one of these spewing vehicles painting the sky orange tonight. Look at the speed of these rocket looking vehicles.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.