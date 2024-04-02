When I saw this dog's sadness and suffering, I could only use a small hug to warm her soul

Pitiful Animal





Mar 31, 2024





Every day, I met creatures that need me, they wanted me to help them.

Like this little girl with the tumor.

Looking at her face, I couldn't say no to ignore it.

She needed to undergo various examinations through specialists.

She was very old, she was 11 years old.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z7z6teC5fkI