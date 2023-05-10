Suzy Hansen the 3 Waves of volunteer souls to planet Earth, and the alien agenda

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 2007, Sydney Australia. An excerpt from Suzy Hansen's speech at the International Scientific & Metaphysical Symposium, where she speaks publicly for the first time about the "Three Waves" of volunteer souls to planet Earth, as part of a complex alien agenda for human advancement, and a "new Earth". Suzy covers these topics in-depth in her book, "The Dual Soul Connection - the Alien Agenda for Human Advancement". Significantly, Suzy released this information publicly 4 years before Dolores Cannon's book of the same name was released in 2011.
Suzy Hansen:
www.ufocusnz.org.nz
www.communicatorlink.com