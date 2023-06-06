Epitaph (Live version by QMay)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2iw3ddc5a9
🎈2023.06.04 #新中国联邦三周年庆典
【墓志铭】（现场版）
作词：俞心樵
作曲：QMAY
演唱：QMAY
#墓志铭现场版 #磐石农场 #freemilesguo