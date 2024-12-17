© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Siege of Sa'ir village
The occupation continues to close and besiege the village of Sa'ir, north of Hebron. Palestinians are subjected to beatings, assaults and prevention of movement by occupation soldiers when they pass by Al-Mahsum.Ayman Matour: A citizen of Sa'ir village
Reporting: sari jaradat
Filmed: 05/12/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video