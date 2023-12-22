Dublin Shelter
Dec 20, 2023
Barely Lift Her Head, This Poor Dog Learned To Communicate With Her Look. But It's SAD!
For those who don't know me, I'm Dega the puppy. The time I survived through the streets I learned to communicate with the look, and now, recovered, my look is of happiness and gratitude. When I arrived not walking, I felt a lot of pain and was totally dehydrated. Now as you can see, I'm living all joyfully, alone and playful...
Credit to: ONG Paraíso dos Focinhos
You can help through these accounts:
Heaven of the Fireflies Association
CNPJ 19.614.984/0001-29
Santander
AG. 4395
Account: 13002057-3
Itau
AG. 8561
Account: 18531-8
Bradesco
AG. 2915
Account: 99.999-7
Federal Economic Cash
Ag. : 2913
On: 003
Account: 1602-4
For credit/debit card donations:
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pkab5BXKSbM
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.