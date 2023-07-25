Watchdog Group Guides Parents on How to Protect Their Homeschooling Rights - Tiffany Boyd

There is a crisis in the United States regarding education, and homeschooling is the solution. Tiffany Boyd is the founder of Free Your Children, LLC, a watchdog group that protects parents’ rights and the rights of homeschooling families. Based in Tennessee, Tiffany explains how she has watched parental rights go backward instead of forward, and why it’s so important to stand firm against bureaucratic overreach on the smaller things before the government attacks families on the much larger things. Tiffany also breaks down why homeschooling is such an effective option to counteract the propaganda and indoctrination happening in the public school system.







TAKEAWAYS





The Bible commands parents to teach and mold their own children in the ways of the Lord





Homeschooling is the last frontier of freedom in the United States





Small changes to homeschool laws are like a Trojan horse - they’ll continue until they overrule all parental rights





School choice is deceptive - if the government gives you money to educate your child, they’ll also tell you how to educate your child







