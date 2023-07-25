BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Watchdog Group Guides Parents on How to Protect Their Homeschooling Rights - Tiffany Boyd
There is a crisis in the United States regarding education, and homeschooling is the solution. Tiffany Boyd is the founder of Free Your Children, LLC, a watchdog group that protects parents’ rights and the rights of homeschooling families. Based in Tennessee, Tiffany explains how she has watched parental rights go backward instead of forward, and why it’s so important to stand firm against bureaucratic overreach on the smaller things before the government attacks families on the much larger things. Tiffany also breaks down why homeschooling is such an effective option to counteract the propaganda and indoctrination happening in the public school system. 



TAKEAWAYS


The Bible commands parents to teach and mold their own children in the ways of the Lord


Homeschooling is the last frontier of freedom in the United States


Small changes to homeschool laws are like a Trojan horse - they’ll continue until they overrule all parental rights


School choice is deceptive - if the government gives you money to educate your child, they’ll also tell you how to educate your child



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo 

Free Your Children Radio Show: https://bit.ly/3Nef9eU 

Home School Legal Defense Association (HSLDA): https://hslda.org/ 

Schools Becoming Medicalized: https://bit.ly/3q2pBOL

Truth About Tennessee Child Well-Being Checks: https://bit.ly/444ATRi


🔗 CONNECT WITH FREE YOUR CHILDREN 

Website: https://www.freeyourchildren.com/

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3CCpex3 

Instagram: https://bit.ly/3OlXF0L

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tiffany97784681 

Spotify: https://bit.ly/44c5Xyx 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
propagandaunited statestennesseeindoctrinationwatchdog grouptina griffincounter culture mom showfree your children llc
