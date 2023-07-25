Watchdog Group Guides Parents on How to Protect Their Homeschooling Rights - Tiffany Boyd

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There is a crisis in the United States regarding education, and homeschooling is the solution. Tiffany Boyd is the founder of Free Your Children, LLC, a watchdog group that protects parents’ rights and the rights of homeschooling families. Based in Tennessee, Tiffany explains how she has watched parental rights go backward instead of forward, and why it’s so important to stand firm against bureaucratic overreach on the smaller things before the government attacks families on the much larger things. Tiffany also breaks down why homeschooling is such an effective option to counteract the propaganda and indoctrination happening in the public school system.
TAKEAWAYS
The Bible commands parents to teach and mold their own children in the ways of the Lord
Homeschooling is the last frontier of freedom in the United States
Small changes to homeschool laws are like a Trojan horse - they’ll continue until they overrule all parental rights
School choice is deceptive - if the government gives you money to educate your child, they’ll also tell you how to educate your child
