Flat Earth is an Observation - Globe Earth is a Theory - So it has the Burden Of Proof

.... If earth was a globe, it would be very easy to prove it. But nobody can prove it, that's because, it's not true. Where as if the earth is flat, it would be very easy to prove, and it has been proven, hundred's of times over.... you could easily see this for yourself, if you'd just stop listening to the propaganda, and think for yourself. Otherwise you end up like Mike Adams, indoctrinated on such an extreme level, so lost in the murkiness of pseudoscience and mathematical models based on faulty man made assumptions, that even God, Himself, is having trouble getting through to the guy, as I understand it. Seems his only real hope now is if someone can agitate him enough, to the degree necessary for internal self motivation to take place, so as to induce an episode of meaningful learning. If a needle can poke... and poking agitates... then it is the needle, that holds the hope.