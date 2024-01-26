Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MERKAVA MK 3B NOW FIGHTING IN GAZA - URBAN WARFARE IS MECHANIZED HELL!
channel image
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
9 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
34 views
Published a month ago

We look at the other Merkava that is deep in Gaza as I make this vid. They are being taken out in all the same ways tanks have burned from Kiev to Stalingrad to The Tet Offensive and Syria. Urban mechanized combat is HELL on earth! Sorry the end got cut, Game froze on the black screen. Thank You all for watching!!!

Keywords
russiatechnologygazagamingtankswarthunderpanzer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket