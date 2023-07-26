BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EPOCH TV | ‘Cocaine Sharks’ and ‘Feminized Fish’—What’s Going On With Our Water?
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
136 views • 07/26/2023

EPOCH TV |  Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov

‘Cocaine Sharks’ and ‘Feminized Fish’—What’s Going On With Our Water?


🔵Watch the full episode 👉 https://ept.ms/CocaineSharks_YT

News about shark attacks and related topics has been increasing. In New York, a recent series of attacks have led to the creation of shark patrols. Lifeguards are being trained to use drones and other tools to help in the efforts. Scientists have been hard at work studying what is making the sharks become so aggressive. And there’s now a discussion around the possible answer: drugs. Hard drugs—causing what has been termed “cocaine sharks.”

But there’s more to the story. It’s not just hard drugs possibly impacting the sharks. It may tie into a much broader problem of wastewater, and all the chemical drugs that people consume.

In this episode of Crossroads, we’ll discuss this story, and others.


Flash Sale!: https://ept.ms/3pLM4jb

Keywords
epoch tvjosh philippcross roadstrump indictment case
