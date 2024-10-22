BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Satanic History and Origins of Halloween
The End Times
The End Times
61 views • 7 months ago

This video about the history of Samhain which we call or know as "Halloween." It is a pagan holiday that has been around for centuries. The origin in itself was demonic and horrendous. T


The speaker is Joseph "Doc" Marquis who was born and raised in the Illuminati Family, 3rd degree witch and this was a customary practice during his time before coming to Christ in 1979. 


Hosea 4:6 KJV

My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children.


#Halloween #samhain #docmarquis #paganholidays #holiness #Babylon #celtic


Video courtesy of The Prophecy Club 1996

***Copyright Disclaimer: - Under section 107 of the copyright Act 1976, allowance is mad for FAIR USE for purpose such a as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statues that might otherwise be infringing. Non- Profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of FAIR USE.

Keywords
occultwitchcraftwitcheswarlockshalloweendoc marquissamhain
