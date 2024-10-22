The Satanic History and Origins of Halloween

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video about the history of Samhain which we call or know as "Halloween." It is a pagan holiday that has been around for centuries. The origin in itself was demonic and horrendous. T
The speaker is Joseph "Doc" Marquis who was born and raised in the Illuminati Family, 3rd degree witch and this was a customary practice during his time before coming to Christ in 1979.
Hosea 4:6 KJV
My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children.
#Halloween #samhain #docmarquis #paganholidays #holiness #Babylon #celtic
Video courtesy of The Prophecy Club 1996
***Copyright Disclaimer: - Under section 107 of the copyright Act 1976, allowance is mad for FAIR USE for purpose such a as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statues that might otherwise be infringing. Non- Profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of FAIR USE.