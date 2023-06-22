Croatian politician calls WHO a TERRORIST organization

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Major public declaration by Croatian official! I googled & apparently it is very true & has had over 1.1 million views on Twitter to date. This is HUGE. He says the WHO should be declared a terrorist organization 😮!! That it would be safer to strike a deal with a Colombian drug cartel! That they are more dangerous to humanity than the WEF!!