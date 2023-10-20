Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 20, 2023 - Are you on the right side of history? Emergency broadcast feat. Dr. Francis Boyle

:00 Intro

1:35 Interview with Dr. Francis Boyle

56:20 Right Side of History?





- Will you be able to live with yourself if you are supporting war crimes and #genocide?

- We support Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP)

- Dr. Francis Boyle: "Israel is committing Nazi war crimes" - full interview

- Israel's war crimes bombing runs are KILLING CHRISTIANS, not merely Muslims

- Why #Israel may not survive the course of events it is foolishly setting into motion

- Alarming intel from #Lebanon about the intentions of #Hezbollah

- Why Israel's fate is tied to the US #dollar - and the dollar is headed to ZERO

- Why America's military might cannot protect Israel from the "sea of Arabs" that surround it

- Victims of South Africa's #apartheid speak out against Israel's ethnic cleansing of Palestinians

- Greek orthodox church in #Gaza BOMBED by Israel as Christians are wounded and killed

- Israel threatens to bomb 20+ more hospitals - a WAR CRIME under UN conventions

- Why "Zionist Neocon Warmongers" are determined to bring the world into a state of TOTAL WAR

- If you care about Israel's existence, you must call for PEACE, not war

- Those cheerleading for WAR are the real anti-Semites because their actions will result in the annihilation of #Israel





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/