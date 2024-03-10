© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brian Kilmeade: This backfired on the Democratic Party | Manhattan Institute senior fellow Chris Rufo joins 'One Nation with Brian Kilmeade' to discuss how some Democratic lawmakers are attempting to crack down on crime after their failed soft-on-crime agenda.