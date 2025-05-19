BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Morning Manna - May 19, 2025 - Romans 16:1-16 - Paul's Commendation to Believers
morningmanna
morningmanna
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 3 months ago

In this heartwarming conclusion to the Book of Romans, the Morning Manna class reflects on Paul’s final greetings—a seemingly simple farewell filled with deep theological and relational insights. Rick Wiles and Doc explore the profound value of each name listed by Paul, emphasizing how spiritual family, service, sacrifice, and diversity in the early church offer us a blueprint for faithful living today. Verses Covered: Romans 16:1–2 – Phoebe, servant of the church, patroness, and carrier of the epistle Romans 16:3–4 – Priscilla & Aquila, sacrificial ministry and house church leaders Romans 16:5–6 – Epaenetus, first convert in Achaia; Mary, a tireless laborer Romans 16:7 – Andronicus & Junia, fellow prisoners and honored among apostles Romans 16:8–12 – Diverse church members, both slaves and free, commended for service Romans 16:13 – Rufus and his mother, spiritual kinship with Paul Romans 16:14–15 – Two house churches of Gentile believers Romans 16:16 – Call to greet one another with a holy kiss

Keywords
churchromansministryunitylegacylaborbelieversgreetingsrickwilesphoebepriscillamorningmanna
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy