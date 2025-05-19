Morning Manna - May 19, 2025 - Romans 16:1-16 - Paul's Commendation to Believers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this heartwarming conclusion to the Book of Romans, the Morning Manna class reflects on Paul’s final greetings—a seemingly simple farewell filled with deep theological and relational insights. Rick Wiles and Doc explore the profound value of each name listed by Paul, emphasizing how spiritual family, service, sacrifice, and diversity in the early church offer us a blueprint for faithful living today. Verses Covered: Romans 16:1–2 – Phoebe, servant of the church, patroness, and carrier of the epistle Romans 16:3–4 – Priscilla & Aquila, sacrificial ministry and house church leaders Romans 16:5–6 – Epaenetus, first convert in Achaia; Mary, a tireless laborer Romans 16:7 – Andronicus & Junia, fellow prisoners and honored among apostles Romans 16:8–12 – Diverse church members, both slaves and free, commended for service Romans 16:13 – Rufus and his mother, spiritual kinship with Paul Romans 16:14–15 – Two house churches of Gentile believers Romans 16:16 – Call to greet one another with a holy kiss