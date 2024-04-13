Comedian Bassem Youssef says antisemitism accusations have become ‘empty accusations’

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“You understand that I’m a semite myself, right?” While speaking to Channel 4 in an interview that was published on Thursday, Egyptian-American comedian Bassem Youssef responded to antisemitism accusations and said such accusations have become “devoid of anything, of meaning”. He also criticised debates over whether Israel’s actions in Gaza constitute genocide, saying they are time-wasting distractions that allow Israel to kill more Palestinians in Gaza.
Mirrored - Middle East Eye
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/