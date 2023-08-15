Pompeo Weighs in On Hunter Biden Special Counsel | SEKULOW

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
American Center for Law and Justice | Pompeo Weighs in On Hunter Biden Special Counsel
ACLJ Senior Counsel for Global Affairs Mike Pompeo joins Sekulow to weigh in on U.S. Attorney Davis Weiss being appointed as Special Counsel to investigate Hunter Biden just weeks after he negotiated his failed sweetheart plea deal.