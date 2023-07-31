Vaccine Injured: “Nerves Are So Messed Up That It Feels Like You Are Covered In Hornets.” 💉

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Canada: Ontario resident Kevin Street was left with permanent neurological damage after taking the Covid-19 vaccine.
Never forget what these criminals did to millions of innocent people. Whoever pushed these vaccines should be imprisoned for life.
Source @Covid BC