Lavrov calls out the US and NATO - part 3

Key Statements by Lavrov in Doha:

➡️The main priority regarding Syria is to stop the fighting.

➡️Following the Astana format meeting, the ministers of Russia, Turkey, and Iran called for an immediate cessation of violence in Syria.

➡️Russia will encourage both the Syrian government and the legitimate opposition to engage in negotiations.

➡️The moderate opposition in Syria must be separated from terrorists.

➡️Russia will counter attempts by the terrorist group "Hayat Tahrir al-Sham" to alter the situation in Syria.

➡️Russia is assisting the Syrian army in repelling terrorist attacks.

➡️Syria's territorial integrity must be ensured, and its relations with Turkey should be normalized.

➡️It is unacceptable to use terrorists for geopolitical purposes, as is currently happening in Syria.

➡️Lavrov on Russian ships in Tartus: Military exercises are underway in the Mediterranean.