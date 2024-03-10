© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Europe Alarmed Over 'U.S.-less NATO' Scenario Amid Fears Of Russia's 'Nuclear Attack' | Report
76 views • 03/10/2024
There is a possibility that the U.S. could leave NATO if Donald Trump is re-elected as the President in the November elections. The claims were made by several diplomats of the U.S.-led military bloc in a report in the Telegraph newspaper. They warned NATO member states to devise a strategy and a plan in a situation where the U.S. doesn't lead NATO. This comes amid Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear rhetoric and a call by the French president to be ready to send NATO troops to Ukraine.
