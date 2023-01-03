© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
3/1/2023 Miles Guo: Remember the date of today, i.e., the CCP PLA Rocket Force has crossed the China-Russia border in the past 24 hours; all of the Western intel agencies once again have failed completely
3/1/2023 文贵直播：记住今天的日子，中共火箭军在过去24小时已正式跨过了中俄边境，西方所有的情报机构又一次彻底失败！
