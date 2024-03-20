BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Some of you here in this Country will Meet me Soon on the Other Side
High Hopes
High Hopes
38 views • 03/20/2024

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


March 20, 2024


Today Pastor Stan shares a dream from Byron Searle and Pastor Dana Coverstone. The most important thing to always remember, is that we have to keep as close to Jesus as we possibly can!


00:00 - Intro

01:17 - Great Devastation

05:24 - The Specialist

15:36 - Joseph’s Kitchen

18:00 - Prophecy Club Gold

18:37 - EMP Shield


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4kcgat-some-of-you-here-in-this-country-will-meet-me-soon-on-the-other-side-032020.html

Keywords
americaprophecydreamprophecy clubbyron searledana coverstonestan johnsonother sidegreat devastationthe specialist
