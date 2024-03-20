© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
March 20, 2024
Today Pastor Stan shares a dream from Byron Searle and Pastor Dana Coverstone. The most important thing to always remember, is that we have to keep as close to Jesus as we possibly can!
00:00 - Intro
01:17 - Great Devastation
05:24 - The Specialist
15:36 - Joseph’s Kitchen
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4kcgat-some-of-you-here-in-this-country-will-meet-me-soon-on-the-other-side-032020.html