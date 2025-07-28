Thank you for exploring the world of ISNEX with us! We’re delighted you enjoyed our song “The Political Mind” and hope it marks the start of your engagement with our music and message. ISNEX focuses on creativity, connection, and sharing our distinctive sound globally. Be sure to follow us on X, Rumble, Brighteon, and YouTube, where our handle is always @ISNEXISNEX. Each platform provides access to our latest videos, updates, and exclusive content—stay connected! We encourage you to share this video with friends who appreciate our style. Visit X, Rumble, Brighteon, or YouTube, search for @ISNEXISNEX, and follow or subscribe to remain updated. Your support inspires our work, and we look forward to delivering more music and experiences that connect. Thank you for joining the ISNEX community—let’s continue the momentum!