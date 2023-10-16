Car went wacky!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I was going for an oil change on July 28 and this happened... All the lights went wacky when I started the car. I took a chance and drove it 15 miles to the dealership repair. After a month in repairs, turned out a freaking rodent had eaten through wires, wire harness and other components, the cost was over $4K of which my insurance paid all but the $1K deductible which we paid out of pocket. Insurance also paid for the rental car all but $28 we paid out of pocket. Credit to Statefarm and Subaru for making a stressful time tolerable. Praise God.