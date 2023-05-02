Antioxidants During Chemo & Radiation??, Nebulizing For Lung Health, Electroculture Update & More!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this show I talk about whether or not you should take supplements during chemo (the answer is yes) and if antioxidants are helpful during chemo. I share substances you can nebulize for lung health as well as an electroculture update on our garden and fruit trees!
SHOW NOTES AND LINKS:
Dragon’s Blood
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/dragonsblood
Electroculture episode
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-show-matt-roeske-supercharge-your-garden-using/id577009557?i=1000603878354
Zinc Study #1
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28083748/
Zinc Study #2
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32394086/
Mitolife Zinc Coupon Code: EHR15
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/mitolifezinc
Relax FAR Infrared Sauna Code: SPRING23
https://www.biochargeme.com/collections/all/momentum98
Ozone Show
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-show-tobias-segal-the-power-of-ozone-gas-the/id577009557?i=1000607065136
Supplements during Chemo #1
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6111235/
Supplements during Chemo #2
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17283738/
Homebiogas
https://www.homebiogas.com/
Kara Water
https://www.karawater.com/
Listen on iTunes:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-show-supplements-during-chemo-nebulizing-for-lung/id577009557?i=1000611267822
Listen on Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/episode/5Ez4FGIzkTcQFiceSPjI2A
Show Page:
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/769
