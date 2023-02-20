Servants of Christ





Feb 18, 2023 #Message #JesusChrist #Fire

A message given by Our Lord Jesus Christ to Blessed Elena Aiello





Prayer requests

We will offer your prayer intentions in our daily community prayer session.

Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻

https://dailyprayerrequests.wixsite.com/website





Jesus, I trust in You !





Prayer sessions

To join our prayer sessions and prayer community, click this link to join our Telegram group👇🏻

https://t.me/joinchat/_0SSh1Xp3pVhZGFl





Important Note: The Pictures and Images used in the thumbnail are symbolical





Sources

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1oRyNB8oTDflfLXM-AYG9e424KlhzN4n5AxL6GG3BNJE/edit





#JesusChrist #Message #Urgent #Fire #Fast #BlessedElenaAiello





Jesus Warns: Make this known to all men, the Scourge of fire is Near to Purify the Earth!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IOGdZsIsGUs