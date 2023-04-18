Tom Renz | Vax Deaths Increase... So Let's Put It In Food

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's being reported that actor Jamie Foxx suffered a "medical complication." It was rumored to be a stroke and now every mainstream news source is calling it a "complication." We have no proof that his emergency was caused by the #vaccine, however due to the press's obvious intention to hide the facts, I'm going to to take a wild guess and say this was most likely caused by the #deathjab. Now they are putting #mRNA in our foods and they don't want us to know. This is sick! We must demand #InformedConstent. #HB1169 #DiedSuddenly #RenzRants #TheTomRenzShow #Truth #GodWins #JamieFoxx