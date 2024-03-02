WIN AGAINST CENTRALIZED DIGITAL CURRENCY SLAVERY - Dr. Jane Ruby

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Jane Ruby
March 1, 2024
FromeRome.info founder and editor, Franciscan monk, Brother Alexis Bugnolo returns with his analysis of how the U.S. govt has swindled the citizenry and his ideas for victory over CBDC plans
Guest: Br. Alexis Bugnolo: https://www.fromrome.info
Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4god4r-win-against-centralized-digital-currency-slavery.html