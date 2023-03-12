The Power of Words | The Revealing Ep. 13

In this episode of The Revealing join host Shavon Ayala and special guest Pao Chang to discuss the magic power of words in creation and programming and learn how sound and vibration creates spirit and matter.

You can find links to Pao’s book and other resources of his at https://esotericknowledge.me/

SUBSCRIBE TO AMPINSIDER FOR EXCLUSIVE CONTENT, BACKSTAGE PASSES, EVENTS, AND MORE!

https://ampinsider.us/sign-up

Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.

RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES

https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland

BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/32o1DBC

BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/ampsatphones

MyPatriotSupply: https://bit.ly/amppatriotsupply

www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.com