John Mills on The Joe Hoft Show - 01 February 2024
GUEST OVERVIEW: Col. (Ret.) John Mills is a national security professional with a distinguished career spanning five eras: the Cold War, Peace Dividend, War on Terror, Great Power Competition, and the Battle to Save our Constitutional Republic. He previously served as the director of cybersecurity policy, strategy, and international affairs at the Department of Defense. Mills currently holds the position of senior fellow at the Center for Security Policy.

newspoliticstntradio

