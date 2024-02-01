John Mills on The Joe Hoft Show - 01 February 2024

GUEST OVERVIEW: Col. (Ret.) John Mills is a national security professional with a distinguished career spanning five eras: the Cold War, Peace Dividend, War on Terror, Great Power Competition, and the Battle to Save our Constitutional Republic. He previously served as the director of cybersecurity policy, strategy, and international affairs at the Department of Defense. Mills currently holds the position of senior fellow at the Center for Security Policy.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.