BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SHOCK: Catholic principal FIRED for promoting Catholic Faith
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 08/09/2023

John-Henry Westen


August 8, 2023


Catholic Principal Dr. Doug Darnowski and his wife Adele — pro-life parents of 15 children — left everything to lead a small private Catholic school in the Diocese of Nashville to a fully Christ-centered classical curriculum. However, after only 17 days, Dr. Darnowksi's tenure as principal was suddenly cut short after he was fired for promoting the Catholic faith. Now Dr. Darnowksi tells his story after being cancelled by the Diocese of Nashville — and how he and his wife Adele are hopeful for the future.


Are you passionately pro-life? Help Doug and Adele defend the faith and protect their family by visiting now and making a difference: https://www.lifefunder.com/helpdoug


LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


 HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/


Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v35qgic-shock-catholic-principal-fired-for-promoting-catholic-faith.html

Keywords
catholicnashvilletennesseepro-lifefiredprincipalcatholic schooljohn-henry westenpromoting catholicismdr doug darnowskiadele darnowskichrist-centered curriculum
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy