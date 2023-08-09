SHOCK: Catholic principal FIRED for promoting Catholic Faith

John-Henry Westen





August 8, 2023





Catholic Principal Dr. Doug Darnowski and his wife Adele — pro-life parents of 15 children — left everything to lead a small private Catholic school in the Diocese of Nashville to a fully Christ-centered classical curriculum. However, after only 17 days, Dr. Darnowksi's tenure as principal was suddenly cut short after he was fired for promoting the Catholic faith. Now Dr. Darnowksi tells his story after being cancelled by the Diocese of Nashville — and how he and his wife Adele are hopeful for the future.





