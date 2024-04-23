BREAKING: WEF Whistleblower Has Q Freakout On-Air

Pascal Najadi joins Alex Jones to describe why and how he decided to expose the World Economic Forum's satanic agenda.

-----------

What Bill of Rights?

Unfortunately, by the time the people have had enough, they will have already lost everything, including the means to right their own ship. Everything they tried to protect by keeping their head down and mouth shut, they will lose.

Freedom once lost, has never been regained in the history of mankind. The USA was the one exception in the world, and now, it appears the people will let it fall too…

Those who do not know history, are doomed to repeat history!

https://newswithviews.com/what-bill-of-rights/

---------------

"They Think There Are Too Many Of Us On The Planet" - Alex Newman Warns Of Tyrannical UN Plans For Our Future

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/they-think-there-are-too-many-us-planet-alex-newman-warns-tyrannical-un-plans-our

























