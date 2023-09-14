Does a False Light Appear at Death? New Age Memes about Near Death Experiences (NDEs)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sources: Pleiadian Healer "Reviewing Dolores Cannon: False White Light Guru Of The New Age Movement!"
https://odysee.com/@pleiadianhealer:6/reviewing-dolores-cannon-false-white:c
Quote: "From an early age, we are being told to go towards the tunnel of light once we die. People with NDE all talk about the same light they see and the mainstream, new age and religious movements have been rigorously pushing the tunnel of light idea and how it gets you to the after life. Watch this video to find out why it is another trap, what to do instead and how we are being used in the reincarnation trap as energy sources."
