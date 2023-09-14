BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Does a False Light Appear at Death? New Age Memes about Near Death Experiences (NDEs)
191 views • 09/14/2023

Sources: Pleiadian Healer "Reviewing Dolores Cannon: False White Light Guru Of The New Age Movement!" 

https://odysee.com/@pleiadianhealer:6/reviewing-dolores-cannon-false-white:c

Quote: "From an early age, we are being told to go towards the tunnel of light once we die. People with NDE all talk about the same light they see and the mainstream, new age and religious movements have been rigorously pushing the tunnel of light idea and how it gets you to the after life. Watch this video to find out why it is another trap, what to do instead and how we are being used in the reincarnation trap as energy sources." 

Website: https://www.pleiadianhealer.com/
Telegram group and chat: https://t.me/joinchat/VBsivSSWEA6guaCL
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/EO7NMFsKHZ0E/
"Pleiadian Healer Tarot Cards"
https://www.youtube.com/c/PleiadianHealerTarotcards


FURTHER INFORMATION:
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24

Keywords
deathaliensufoascensionchristianitymatrixraptureafterlifendearchonsnew agenear death experiencesoul traplooshcryptozoologycryptidreincarnation trapfalse light
