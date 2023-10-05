Muckraker Exposé: Massive child escort operation passing through via McAllen Intern'l Airport.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Muckrake Exposé reveals a massive child escorting operation passing through McAllen International Airport.
BREAKING: Whistleblower @carlosstex has been told by a worker at McAllen Miller International Airport that employees have been given orders to kick journalists off of the premises.
This comes two days after the release of our tell-all exposé revealing a massive child escorting operation passing through McAllen Miller International Airport.
This is what they don't want you to see.
Muckraker.com
@realmuckraker
https://x.com/realmuckraker/status/1708894650751152176?s=20