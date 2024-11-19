Al-Qassam Brigade fighters clash with Israeli forces that penetrated east of Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Al-Qassam Brigades published footage of their fighters clash with Israeli forces that penetrated east of Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.
At the end, Israeli forces were forced to withdraw after taking losses.
Source @Fotros Resistance
