Banned Book Review ⛔ "Game" by Roosh V

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A comprehensive game textbook for the modern seducer from the Internet's most infamous (former) pickup artist.Pickup and dating gurus are a dime a dozen on the internet and I think many of them espouse advice that ignores the rapidly changing and increasingly toxic cultural environment in which seduction occurs. Roosh V writes from a conservative, right-wing, traditional perspective for men who are seducing in an increasingly hostile environment.
Read Book Review 📑 Everything mentioned here