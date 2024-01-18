81 Years ago, on January 18, 1943 - The Red Army Broke the Siege of Leningrad - Defeating Nazis in a Fierce Battle - Historical Images

81 years ago, on January 18, 1943, the Red Army broke the Siege of Leningrad defeating Nazis in a fierce battle.
As a result of this breakthrough, a narrow land corridor connecting the city & "mainland" was established & used to transport food supplies into Leningrad.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.