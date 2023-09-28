Rep. Fallon lays out evidence of Biden meeting with corrupt oligarchs from Russia, China, Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨WATCH: Rep. Pat Fallon lays out the evidence of President Joe Biden meeting with corrupt oligarchs from Russia, China, and Ukraine after they paid his son Hunter Biden millions of dollars.
"You have foreigners that deliver pallets of cash to the Bidens, and then they have dinner with Joe... This is direct evidence of corruption and bribery."
@RepPatFallon
https://x.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1707469678107623796?s=20