PT / LIVE: Isa 56 - Who are the Strangers... BIBLE - a Rescue Mission for The Lost Sheep (10 Northern Tribes of Jacob)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a Friday "Live" broadcast with PT Solo. We Cover Again Isa 56 - Who are the Strangers in the Bible. The Conclusion is - the Bible was written To - For - and About EXCLUSIVELY - The Genetics/Race of Adam (White Race) and the Children of Promise - The 12 Tribes of Racial Jacob - NOT the Jews as your Lying Church teaches.
the Bible is a rescue mission (redemption) for the NATURAL children of Jesus Christ the Father God (begotten Spirit men/women incarnate - DNA Race). Other races can benefit from the Bible by overcoming the counterfeit religious system called Judeo Christianity. Less than 1% of all people escape a REAL Hell.