PT / LIVE: Isa 56 - Who are the Strangers... BIBLE - a Rescue Mission for The Lost Sheep (10 Northern Tribes of Jacob)
Truth that Matters
Truth that Matters
797 followers
228 views • 6 months ago

This is a Friday "Live" broadcast with PT Solo.  We Cover Again Isa 56 - Who are the Strangers in the Bible.  The Conclusion is - the Bible was written To - For - and About EXCLUSIVELY - The Genetics/Race of Adam (White Race) and the Children of Promise - The 12 Tribes of Racial Jacob - NOT the Jews as your Lying Church teaches.

the Bible is a rescue mission (redemption) for the NATURAL children of Jesus Christ the Father God (begotten Spirit men/women incarnate - DNA Race).  Other races can benefit from the Bible by overcoming the counterfeit religious system called Judeo Christianity.  Less than 1% of all people escape a REAL Hell.  

Keywords
jesus christaliensbible studyhitlerdemonsbible prophecyspiritual warfareilluminatimark of the beastend timesufossecret space programfallen angelschristian identityreptiliansetsunderground basesalien abductioncovidserpent seedangel warsprofessor truthtruthwchristtruth that matters
