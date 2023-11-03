The Speech of Hezbollah Secretary General was Broadcasted Live on the Streets of Lebanon - Nov 3, ENG Synopsis

Nasrallah's Speech was exactly as expected, it was long and entire text won't fit, found this breakdown:

— No hasty or baseless declarations, nothing like much formalized declaration of war

— The Speech was specifically aimed at paving the ideological, historical and legal vision of the conflict ("Why do we fight?") from the point of view of the Axis of Resistance

— The same implicitly solidified the course of action on the part of the Yellow Team against Israel, a gradual and exponentially escalation related to the actions of Israel and its Western allies in the region.

— Nasrallah openly notified what Hezbollah and the Axis of Resistance are going to do in relation to information warfare and the diplomatic field (financial boycotts, civil mobilization campaigns across the Islamic world, etc.)

— It also noted the course of action taken by the group since October 8, noting that Hezbollah is already involved in the War in Gaza, regardless of the intensity of the actions.

— Established a clear Red Line (which is rarely ignored by the Lebanese) towards the conflict in Gaza and at the same time linked to the intervention of the Lebanese Group

One should note that:

— All Axis of Resistance groups are notoriously acting together, each one according to their respective capabilities

— A Direct Intervention as dreamed by dozens here and abroad is directly correlated to the intensity of the Siege of Gaza

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2023/11/03/713934/Hezbollah-chief--Operation-Al-Aqsa-Storm-100--Palestinian








