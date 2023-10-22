Hezbollah ATGM direct hit annihilated Israeli soldiers group

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A direct ATGM attack by Hezbollah troops destroyed a group of Israeli Zionist soldiers at Hounin Barracks (Ramim) on the border of Palestine and South Lebanon. 5 IDF soldiers were killed by precision fire from Dehlavieh ATGM, which also hit an enemy surveillance site in the occupied territory in Za'arit.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY