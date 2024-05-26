Dog Says “Take Your Babies!” And Mother Dog Says THIS I Kritter Klub

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kritter Klub
May 14, 2024
Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles
The mother dog in the rural area has 7 puppies. The 7 puppies, however, are wondering around the town and causing all these troubles. The other locals and even the neighbor dogs are sharing their uncomfortableness of them. At the same time, the locals are concerned about their safety. Would they be able to be rescued and find the nice and cozy home? Find out in the video!
#Kritterklub #dogs #puppies
