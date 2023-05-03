FDA & Pfizer Are Baby KILLERS: Pfizer KNEW Shots Caused FETAL DEATHS & SPONTANEOUS ABORTIONS

Stew Peters Show





May 2, 2023





Out of 458 pregnant women more than half reported a serious adverse event.

Dr. Naomi Wolf is here to talk about Pfizer’s foreknowledge of baby genocide directly connected to the Covid-19 vaccine.

Pfizer fought the release of internal documents and asked the court to keep them hidden for 75 years.

The documents show they knew their shots were deadly to infants and made breast milk poisonous.

19% of the babies exposed to their mom’s vaccinated breast milk were recorded as suffering from 48 different categories of adverse events.

The documents also show Pfizer knew vaccine shedding was a danger to unvaxxed pregnant women through sperm from men who were vaccinated.

These documents are a smoking gun and show deaths and terrible side effects from the vaxx was not an accident.

They intentionally released a “vaccine” they knew would maim and destroy the world population.

Pfizer designed the shots to kill babies.

