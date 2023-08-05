BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Do You Feel Like You are Being Persecuted in a Ritual Dismemberment? Soul Catcher Episode 1
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
320 views • 08/05/2023

Module 1:  Do You Feel Like You are Being Persecuted in a Ritual Dismemberment?

Sacrificial Murder and Dismemberment is Operational

Mutation, Mutilation, Decapitation is Here
Where are we on the Prophetic Time Clock?
Murder Humans to Save the Planet
Count it a blessing when you are persecuted

If you are a human, you are being dismembered- right now!   I know you will be shocked and horrifying, but I am compelled to begin this discussion with you.  You may look at your body and it appears to be complete, minus a few bumps and bruises from aging or disease.  The dismemberment is part of the Invisible War. It is multi-dimensional  including the supernatural, witchcraft, sorcery, PsyOps, government and military experimenting with technologies no man should have access or power to utilize. This Invisible War is kept from your eyes by government and the media, and yet it is a raging wildfire consuming people you know and love.

Keywords
prophecymutilationdepopulationsacrificepersecutionsoulritualdecapitationdismembermentcatcher
