Now the Iranian F-5E Tiger II Jet has come under attack & First satellite image of Fordow

Now the Iranian F-5E Tiger II has come under attack.

First satellite image of Fordow site after US Air Force strikes.

The impact site of one of the GBU-57A/B MOPs is presumably visible (left) and the adjacent ground subsidence from the deeply penetrating bomb (right).

The GBU-57A/B MOP hit exactly where the Fordow facility diagram indicated as the "centrifuge halls."

However, it is not known whether the munition managed to penetrate the tens of meters of rock rising above the object. And if it did, what damage was caused, taking into account the hasty evacuation of the object by the Iranians.

❗️Statements on the results of Operation Midnight Hammer in Iran, made by US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth:

▪️Last ​​night we carried out precision strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities;

▪️The operation against Iran was big and beautiful , bold and brilliant, the strikes were amazingly and stunningly successful;

▪️The first use of the GBU-57A/B MOP (Massive Ordnance Penetrator) took place;

▪️We managed to destroy the Iranian nuclear program , Iran's nuclear ambitions have been eliminated;

▪️American deterrence is back.