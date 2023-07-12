THE LURE AND SEDUCTION OF SIN WITH DAVID AND BATHSHEBS 2. SAMUEL 11:1-27

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 2. Samuel 11:1-27. Israel is a hot country after the winter. People used to get up early in the morning to do their work. They stopped in the afternoon when it became too hot. Then they went to bed. They slept until it was cooler. David’s palace had a flat roof. In the evening, it was cooler on the roof than inside the palace. There were many houses in Jerusalem. Some of them had a private garden. There would be a wall round the garden. Bathsheba probably had a bath in her private garden. People would not be able to see her. But David saw her because he was up high on his roof. He saw that she was beautiful. He had a strong desire for her.Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au