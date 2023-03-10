We’ve Been Lying to You! - News Update





Upcoming LIVE shows - https://awakenwithjp.com/pages/tour





Get updates from me via email here: https://awakenwithjp.com/joinme





Tucker Carlson has released never before seen January 6th footage! Nothing to see here...





Listen and Subscribe to my Podcast here:

https://apple.co/3fFTbPC





Connect with me at:

http://www.facebook.com/AwakenWithJP

http://www.Instagram.com/AwakenWithJP

https://rumble.com/AwakenWithJP

http://www.twitter.com/AwakenWithJP

https://mewe.com/p/awakenwithjp

https://parler.com/profile/AwakenWithJP

http://www.AwakenWithJP.com